Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu cast votes in Turkish elections

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu have been pictured casting their votes in the Turkish elections on Sunday, 14 May.

It comes just three months after two deadly earthquakes that hit the country, killing more than 50,000 people.

Delays in rescue operations have been cited as a potential issue that could impact Erdogan’s re-election as Turkish president.

Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, voted in Ankara, while Mr Erdogan and his wife voted in Istanbul.

