Pet lamb appears to turn up to polling station to vote during Turkey elections

Bizarre footage shows the moment a pet lamb turned up to vote in Turkey’s presidential elections.

In a clip taken from inside a polling station, the farm animal casually trots in behind its owner, while wearing a striped jumper.

The animal even follows her into the booth as she cast her vote, before going to put it in the ballot box.

It’s not known who either of them voted for, but time will tell as Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu face off to become president.

