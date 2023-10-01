Turkey terrorist bomb attack: CCTV footage captures moment of blast in Ankara

CCTV footage has captured the moment a terrorist bomb exploded in Ankara, Turkey, in front of ministry buildings on Sunday.

Turkey’s interior minister said two terrorists carried out the attack, adding one of them was killed in the explosion.

A recording of a nearby CCTV screen shows the moment of the explosion outside Turkey's Interior Ministry building as people were seen running from the scene while sudden smoke rose in the background.

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9.30am.