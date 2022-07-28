Watch moment killer who stabbed grandfather jailed for life on live TV in UK first

Sentencing remarks at a crown court have been broadcast on television for the first time in UK history.

Judge Sarah Munro QC was filmed handing a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years to Ben Oliver, 25, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his grandfather David Oliver.

Filming or taking photographs in a crown court has been illegal in the UK since 1925.

“Opening up the courtroom to cameras... will improve transparency and reinforce confidence in the justice system,” justice minister Dominic Raab said.

