Twitter: Why has the bird logo changed to a meme?

Elon Musk has replaced Twitter’s bird symbol with an image of a shiba inu dog - the logo of dogecoin.

The billionaire made the move on Tuesday, 4 April, after his lawyers asked a federal judge to dismiss a $258bn lawsuit accusing Mr Musk of manipulating dogecoin’s price and driving it up by 36,000 per cent.

The price of the dogecoin cryptocurrency shot up more than 30 per cent after Twitter’s logo was changed.

Most of the entrepreneur’s comments about the cryptocurrency have moved its price.

