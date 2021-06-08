Two-year-old Kashe Quest has been accepted as the youngest member of Mensa in America with an IQ of 146.

In this video, the super-smart toddler from California can be seen listing off US states as she lounges on the sofa wearing a romper emblazoned with the words “little bae.” The girl, who is learning to read long before even starting nursery, then identifies chemical elements on the periodic table.

Kashe’s parents say their daughter’s impressive memory became clear in her late infancy.

Mensa limits its intake to the top 2 per cent of humanity by intellect.