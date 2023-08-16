Typhoon Lan: River water surges close to buildings as heavy rains hit western Japan

Heavy rain caused flooding as Typhoon Lan ripped across western Japan after making landfall on Tuesday, 15 August.

The storm left dozens of people injured as heavy rainfall disrupted air and train services at the height of the summer holiday season.

Footage showed the River Yoshida surging close to buildings in Gujo, Gifu prefecture after heavy rain.

On Wednesday, typhoon-related rain caused flooding in Shizuoka and surrounding prefectures. The JR Tokai suspended its Shinkansen bullet train service, causing travel chaos at major stations.