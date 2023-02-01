Tyre Nichols’ mother has recalled how her “heart hurt” to hear him call for her in police bodycam video.

The 29-year-old skateboarder and amateur photographer was beaten to death by Memphis police officers on 7 January.

Five officers have been fired and indicted on murder and kidnapping charges.

A sixth officer, who is white, was suspended with pay pending a hearing, and a seventh officer has been relieved of duty without pay.

“To hear that he was calling my name and I wasn’t there to protect him... hurts me to my core,” RowVaughn Wells told The View.

