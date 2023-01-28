Video shows Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officers

Memphis police have released footage of the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in hospital three days after being violently detained during a traffic stop.

The disturbing footage shows police taser, punch and kick Mr Nichols, who can be heard pleading with officers and calling out for his mother.

Memphis police chief, Cerelyn “CJ” Davis harshly criticised the conduct of the officers, five of whom have been fired and charged with murder, and said the footage is worse than that of the killing of Rodney King.