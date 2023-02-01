Tyre Nichols’ sister reads heartbreaking poem at funeral

Tyre Nichols's sister read out a heartbreaking poem at his funeral service as he was laid to rest in Memphis.

Titled "I'm Just Trying to Go Home," the poem begins with the words: "I'm just trying to go home, is that too much to ask?

"I didn't break any laws along this path ... I'm just trying to go home where the love is loud and the smiles are warm."

The 29-year-old died in hospital after he was beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop. They have been charged with his murder.

