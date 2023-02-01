‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeral

Kamala Harris gave an impassioned and emotional speech at the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

The US Vice President told the parents of the late 29-year-old that "the people of our country mourn with you."

She also praised the couple for their "strength, courage, and grace" in the aftermath of their son's passing.

Mr Nichols died after he was beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop, who have since been charged with his murder.

Ms Harris said the beating was an "act of violence" at the hands of the very people responsible for keeping him safe.

Sign up for our newsletters.