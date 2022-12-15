The family of Zara Aleena have described living with the horror of her brutal murder every day, after her killer Jordan McSweeney was jailed for a minimum term of 38 years.

“Zara’s life was senselessly and brutally crushed, and today - like every other day - we live with the horror she was forced to face,” Farah Naz, Ms Aleena’s aunt, said after the sentencing.

“We live with the profound loss, each day. And each day we are destroyed a little more.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.