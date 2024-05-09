Robert Jenrick wrote that he was sharing “the truth that needs to be told” as he posted a new video explaining his decision to resign from government.

Mr Jenrick resigned as immigration minister back in December 2023 as he criticised the government’s Rwanda legislation and this week suggested Rishi Sunak needs to win back Tory voters who have gone “on strike”.

“I resigned as immigration minister because this dishonesty can’t go on,” Mr Jenrick says in a new video shared on his social media on Wednesday evening (8 May).