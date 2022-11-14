One of the UK’s first transgender police officers has opened up about her battle against trolls, saying it has been like “swimming through a sea of hate”.

PC Skye Morden - who works for West Midlands Police - found the courage to come out to her family and friends after 19 years in the force.

She says she always knew the male gender she was assigned at birth was wrong.

Since coming out, PC Morden has faced transphobic abuse from online trolls but says her colleagues have been supportive and have helped her weather the storm.

