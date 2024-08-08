Heartwarming moment pensioner stops rapper on street to check on him amid UK riots

This is the heartwarming moment a pensioner stopped a rapper as he walked along the street to check if he was OK amid riots across the UK.

Guvna B, real name Isaac Bortey Borquake, was walking along the street in London on Wednesday morning (7 August), when he was stopped by kind pensioner Margaret.

The 35-year-old said: “I don’t know Margaret but she just stopped me in the street and said ‘I’ve seen what’s going on and it’s not right. You should feel safe in this country and I want you to know I’m not racist.’

“She said she didn’t know how to help me, but she did in her own way.”