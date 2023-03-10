Cars stranded on motorway overnight as M62 at standstill following heavy snow

Cars and lorries were left stranded for hours on the M62 motorway near Huddersfield, as heavy snow caused disruption overnight.

Drivers reported stationary traffic on the carriageway between Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire early on Friday morning (10 March).

Some drivers are said to have abandoned their cars.

Motorists in affected areas have been warned to only travel if essential, with National Highways North-West estimating at one point congestion on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale and Saddleworth stretched to around eight miles.

