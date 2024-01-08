Keir Starmer criticises government’s response to flooding: ‘Not good enough’

Sir Keir Starmer has said the government’s response to flooding is not “good enough” and vowed Labour would take pre-emptive action earlier in the year to get ahead of the problem.

“What that means: earlier in the year in the autumn, having a taskforce that brings together local authorities, emergency response, local people, to ensure that the prevention work is done,” Sir Keir said, speaking on a visit to the East Midlands.

Sleet and snow showers have been forecast for parts of the country on Monday 8 January, as some regions are still trying to grapple with flooding following intense rainfall.