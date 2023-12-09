UK and Ireland brace for wet and windy conditions as stormy weather sweeps in

Storm Elin is bringing strong winds and heavy downpours to parts of the UK and Ireland.

The storm was named by the Irish meteorological service, Met Eireann, as a series of weather warnings were issued across the British and Irish isles.

Parts of northern England could see up to 30mm of rain on Saturday 9 December, with a yellow warning in place for an area stretching from Carlisle to Sheffield until 3am on Sunday.

Separate rain warnings also cover Northern Ireland until 7pm on Saturday and parts of southern Scotland until 9pm.

A yellow wind alert is in place over parts of northern England and the Midlands, as well as Northern Ireland, until 11.45pm on Saturday.