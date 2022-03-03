A Ukrainian wildlife charity has stored their hibernating bats in the fridge as they fled the country.

The Bats Ukraine rescue team were looking after 93 hibernating bats when Russia began its invasion.

After shelling began close to their site in Kharkiv earlier this week, staff were forced to flee the country, but acted quick, temporarily rehoming them in some refrigerators.

