A Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog has been awarded a medal for his services to the country since Russia's invasion.

Patron, a Jack Russell terrier, was presented with the award by Volodymyr Zelensky at a ceremony in Kyiv on Sunday (8 May).

The pup has been credited with helping minesweepers find more than 200 devices.

Patron's owner, Myhailo Iliev, was also presented with a medal.

During the ceremony, Mr Zelensky also noted that the dog is helping to teach children the necessary safety rules in areas where mines are a threat.

