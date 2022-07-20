Ukraine’s first lady meets with Joe and Jill Biden on second day of US visit

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska met with US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on 19 July, on the second day of her US visit.

Ms Zelenska shared footage of her arrival at the White House, where Mr Biden presented her with flowers, and Ms Biden greeted her with an embrace.

The visit was for a bilateral meeting with the US first lady, the second such meeting between the pair since the war in Ukraine began.

