Ukrainian forces have blown up a bridge over the Oskol River to slow the advance of Russian troops around Kharkiv.

Footage from Thursday evening shows the moment of the detonation, with a large explosion lighting up the screen before debris fall to the ground.

Despite attempts to slow Russia’s invasion, the people of Kharkiv remain under serious threat as Vladimir Putin targets the city.

Multiple civilians died on Thursday following an airstrike on an apartment complex in the region.

