Meme depicts Ukraine's newest tank brigades meeting for the first time

A Twitter meme video has made light of Western allies sending in new tanks to help Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Created by user @SecretNofun, the clip shows three men who are labelled as Challenger 2, Abrams, and Leopard 2 tanks dancing to “Be My Lover” by La Bouche.

The US is expected to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks, while Berlin will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks from military stocks as a first step, alongside the UK’s 14 Challenger 2 tanks.

The pledges come after an appeal from Volodymyr Zelensky for more weapons.

