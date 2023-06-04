Rescue workers have been filmed searching rubble after a deadly airstrike hit a residential area in Ukraine.

A two-year-old girl was killed, and 22 other people injured, when the airstrike landed in Dnipro on June 3, Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergey Lysak said.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the airstrike landed “between two two-storey residential buildings”.

While sharing footage of the rescue efforts, Volodymyr Zelensky said: “There are people under the rubble. All services are working.”