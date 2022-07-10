Russian missile strikes residential area in central Kharkiv

Footage captures the moment a Russian missile explodes nearby a Ukraine apartment block in the region of Kharkiv.

In the clip, a cloud of debris erupts before a loud boom follows seconds later.

Kharkiv Oblast's governor Oleh Synyehubov said at least four people were injured after a Russian missile landed in a residential area of the city.

One nearby building was completely destroyed when the Iskander missile landed in a courtyard, with another sustaining heavy damage and partial collapse.

The destroyed building is thought to have been empty.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.