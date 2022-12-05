Ukrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger

The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a burned-out hanger full of what they claim to be Russian equipment.

The footage, shared on the Defense of Ukraine Twitter account, captures a soldier walking near charred vehicles and equipment in what he called a “mass grave” for Russians.

The footage is from an undisclosed location, but the Ukrainian defence ministry said it would act as a warning sign for any other Russians coming to fight in the region.

“You had no reason to come here at all”, the soldier said.

