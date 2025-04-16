Russia's overnight drone attack hit infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine, video released on Wednesday, 16 April shows.

Smoke billowed from wreckage as rescuers doused a building hit in the attack.

The strike on the Black Sea port city also damaged residential buildings and warehouses, Ukrainian officials from the region said.

Three people were injured and several fires broke out in the city as a result of the attack, Ukraine's emergency service.

Russia did not immediately comment on the attack.

Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia started with Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than three years ago.