Thousands of people have marched through Dublin in a demonstration marking the second anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

Ireland’s deputy premier said the nation “will not waiver” in its support for Kyiv, having provided refuge to about 100,000 Ukrainians since the outbreak of war.

On Saturday 23 February, the Ukrainian Action in Ireland group organised a march through Dublin starting outside the General Post Office building on O’Connell Street.

Demonstrators shouted “Free Ukraine” and called for Russia to leave the country.