‘Russian Hunger Games’: Ukraine’s first lady asks US congress for more weapons

Ukraine’s first lady has appealed to the United States for more weapons during a speech to Congress on Wednesday, 20 July.

Olena Zelenska showed lawmakers several images of Ukrainian people, including children, who have been killed since Russia invaded the country back in February.

“[This is] Russia’s Hunger Games hunting for peaceful people in peaceful cities of Ukraine,” Ms Zelenska said.

“I am asking for weapons... to protect one’s home and the right to wake up alive in that home.”

