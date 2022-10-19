Elon Musk promises SpaceX will continue to provide Ukraine with internet

Elon Musk has recommitted his pledge to provide war-torn Ukraine with internet connection.

The SpaceX CEO said the initiative to give the country 20,000 units has already cost $80m and will reach $100m by the end of the year.

“The hell with it … even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free,” the billionaire tweeted.

SpaceX’s Starlink network has helped those in Ukraine stay connected throughout the Russian invasion.

