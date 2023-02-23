A family who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion have praised the kindness they have been shown by the British people as they urged the UK to keep supplying their country’s fighters with even more powerful weapons.

Pavlo Romaniukha, 41, moved to Sheffield in May last year with his wife Rymma Parkhomenko-Romaniukha, 31, and their 10-year-old son Dmytro.

Speaking ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Mr Romaniukha says Ukrainians will “never give up” in their fight.

