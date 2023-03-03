Vital Bakhmut bridge destroyed as Russians say city is surrounded

Footage shows the moment a vital bridge connecting Bakhmut was blown up as Russians say the city is surrounded.

The bridge that connects the under-fire city to the nearby village of Khromove was reportedly destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

It comes as Kremlin war chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Russian forces were closing in on the eastern city.

He also called for Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky to withdraw his forces.

Zenelsky said the war is a “battle for every metre of Ukrainian land.”

