China’s deputy UN ambassador calls for Russia to end Ukraine war

China’s deputy UN ambassador has called for Russia and Ukraine to end the war peacefully.

Dai Bing insisted that Beijing is “deeply worried” about the intensity of the conflict and insisted China’s position on the issue has been “consistent and clear”.

China on Friday called for a ceasefire between the two nations and a gradual de-escalation of the situation that will pave the way for peace talks

The 12-point plan, which was released on Friday morning, coincides with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

