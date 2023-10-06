Footage from inside Kharkiv apartment captures aftermath of deadly strike

Terrifying footage posted on Telegram on Friday, 6 October, shows the aftermath of a blast in Kharkiv, Ukraine, filmed from inside an apartment.

A Russian missile strike killed a 10-year-old boy and injured two dozen other people on Friday, according to officials.

Today’s attack came a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 people.

Thursday’s strike was one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months.

An explosion on Friday left a crater in the streets of Kharkiv close to an apartment building.