Ukraine troops arrive in US for training on missile defence system

Ukrainian troops have arrived in the US for training on the Patriot missile system.

Soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transported to Fort Sill in Oklahoma.

The Pentagon confirmed that around 90 to 100 troops would be part of the programme, which is expected to take several months.

"Once fielded, the Patriot… will contribute to Ukraine's air defence capabilities, and provide another capability to the Ukrainian people to defend themselves against Russia's ongoing aerial assaults," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said.

It comes after significant lobbying from Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

