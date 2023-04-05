Zelensky and wife welcomed with military honours to Poland

Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Poland for a rare trip outside of Ukraine in a gesture of gratitude for support in the war.

The Ukrainian president and his wife were welcomed to their neighbour country with military honours at the start of their state visit.

It shines a light on the rising international role Poland is playing in a new security order emerging following Russia's invasion.

Unlike Zelensky's previous international visits, this visit stands out as it is the first one since the beginning of the war to be announced in advance.

