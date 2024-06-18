Pro-Palestinian student protesters dismantle month-long encampment at LSE

Pro-Palestinian student protesters have dismantled their month-long encampment at the London School of Economics (LSE).

Dozens of demonstrators emptied out of the ground floor of the Marshall Building on Monday 17 June, minutes before the 4pm deadline given by a court order which demanded they leave the premises within 24 hours.

Organisers hastily removed tents, signs and sleeping bags before the crowd inside climbed out through the building’s windows at 3.40pm.

The remaining activists gathered outside to chant as security staff closed the building’s windows once all the protesters had left.