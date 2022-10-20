Anne Sacoolas has pleaded guilty to causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving in August 2019.

Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash near the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The US citizen had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration following the crash, and left the UK 19 days after the incident.

Mr Dunn’s family have campaigned for three years for his killer to face justice.

Sacoolas will be fixed at the Old Bailey in the week of November 28.

