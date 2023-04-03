Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas

A high school football field was badly damaged after a deadly tornado ripped through Arkansas.

Four people were killed and more buildings were damaged after severe weather hit the town of Wynne on Friday 31 March.

The town’s high school was ripped apart by the powerful tornado and footage shows debris scattered across the football field.

At least 25 people have died so far across the South and Midwest of the US as a result of the extreme weather, with the number expected to increase.

