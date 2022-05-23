Baby formula bound for US loaded onto planes in Europe amid shortage

A shipment of baby formula has arrived in the US to help ease the nationwide shortage.

Footage shared by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (Dvids), shows a plane at Ramstein airbase in Germany being loaded 70,000lb of formula - enough for half a million bottles - before departing for Indianapolis, Indiana.

The delivery alone is expected to cover 15 per cent of the product’s nationwide shortage, after around 45 per cent of baby formula products were out of stock across the US last week.

