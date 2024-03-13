Majorie Taylor Greene claims proposed bill to ban TikTok would ‘open Pandora’s Box’

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed the House bill that could ban TikTok in the US would be "opening Pandora's Box."

The Donald Trump ally told fellow lawmakers she believed the proposed legislation would lead to censorship overreaches.

"What's to stop Congress or the United States government from forcing the sale of another social media company claiming it's protecting Americans' data from foreign adversaries?" Ms Greene asked on Wednesday (13 March).

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act could ban the app from the country if ByteDance doesn't sell 80 per cent of its stake in the video-sharing platform within six months.