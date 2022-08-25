Joe Biden announces student debt relief plan

Joe Biden has announced a student debt relief plan which will cut thousands of dollars off federal loans taken out to pay for college education.

Those who make under $125,000 a year will have up to $10,000 knocked off their debt, with those who took out Pell grants relieved of up to $20,000.

Pell grants are a government initiative that was designed to support lower-income students.

Biden said that under the plan, nearly 45 per cent of federal student loan borrowers can have their debt fully cancelled, and “start getting on with their lives.”

Sign up for our newsletters.