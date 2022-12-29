US to impose mandatory Covid testing for travellers arriving from China

The US has announced new Covid-19 testing requirements for all travellers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.

Beginning on 5 January, all passengers from China will be required to take a coronavirus test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight.

Other countries have taken similar steps in an effort to keep infections from spreading beyond the nation’s borders.

The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.