Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an awkward gaffe on Tuesday, as he confused the word “election” with “erection”.

The former NFL player was speaking during an interview with Fox News alongside Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham when he made the slip.

“First of all, this election is more than Herschel Walker - this erection is about the people,” Mr Walker said, causing Mr Cruz and Mr Graham to turn their heads in confusion.

He didn’t appear to acknowledge the gaffe and continued on with the interview.

