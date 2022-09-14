Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms, Jen Psaki says

Democrats “love to be opposed” to Donald Trump ahead of the US midterm elections, Jen Psaki has claimed.

Joe Biden’s former White House secretary has argued that those representing the president’s party are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more Mr Trump inserts himself into the race.

“Nothing is more of an excitement factor like Donald Trump for Democrats,” Ms Psaki said.

“They love to be opposed to him, because they are... Many don’t want to see another reign of Trump.”

