Barack Obama urged people to get out and vote in the US midterms as he rallied in Pittsburgh on Saturday (5 October).

Campaigning for John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for US Senate, the former president had an amusing exchange with the crowd when one person shouted “I love you”.

“I love you back, but you gotta vote,” Mr Obama said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

He also criticised the Republican Party, suggesting their only policy is to “cut tax for the rich”.

