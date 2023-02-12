US and Canada shoot down new ‘unidentified object’, Justin Trudeau confirms

United States and Canadian military shot down a new "unidentified object" over Canadian airspace, Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

Aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which was shot down by a US F-22 fighter jet, the Canadian prime minister said.

It comes after a Chinese balloon was found in US airspace and later destroyed, and an object the size of a small car was taken down off Alaska.

Mr Trudeau confirmed on Twitter that he had ordered the takedown of "an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace" and spoken with Joe Biden.

Sign up for our newsletters.