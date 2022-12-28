One of the coldest winters in modern memory has left entire regions of the US buried under deep snow, with more than 60 people losing their lives as a result of the extreme weather.

The state of New York has been hammered by over 50 inches of snow, transforming some of the hardest-hit areas around Buffalo into a stunning, savage landscape.

Entire buildings have been coated in ice, while further afield, temperatures plunged to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming over the Christmas weekend.

