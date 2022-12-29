Ohio police officer narrowly avoids being hit by skidding truck on icy road

A police officer in Ohio narrowly missed being hit by a skidding truck on an icy road amid deadly US storms.

Dashcam footage from the police cruiser shows the officer running for cover as the out-of-control Toyota Tundra smashes into the passenger door.

The incident happened on the SR-2 eastbound in Willoughby, Ohio, as the police were assisting another driver.

Both the officer and Toyota driver walked away without injuries, but both vehicles were left damaged.

Ice and snow have caused widespread issues across the US in recent days.

