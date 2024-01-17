Heroic firefighter rescues freezing dog from icy pond in Utah

Footage shows the moment a firefighter in Utah jumped into a frozen pond to rescue a dog.

The daring rescue unfolded on a cold Sunday in the city of Clearfield, where Firefighter Logan braved icy waters to save a pooch named Bob.

Equipped with a rope tied around his waist, he crawled into the frozen pond and successfully pulled the dog to safety.

“Bob the dog loves the water but the ice shelf prevented him from being able to get out after his polar plunge,” North Davis Fire District wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“Firefighter Logan did a fantastic job today.”